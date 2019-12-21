Peggy Ann Times Fisher, a native of San Rafael, California and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the age of 72. She is an alumni of McKinley Sr High. She leaves to cherish her memories her Husband Alvin Fisher Sr., Children Michael (Debra) Fisher, Jacqueline (Eric) Butler, Andrea (Kevin) Price, Charlotte Fisher, and Alvin Fisher Jr. and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Monday December 23, 2019 9:00 am until Religious Service at 11:00 am at Living Faith Christian Center 6375 Winbourne Ave Baton Rouge, La 70805 officiated by Bishop Raymond W. Johnson. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019