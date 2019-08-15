Peggy Ann Washington entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was a 73 year old native of New Orleans, Louisiana and a resident of Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Melvin Carter; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her husband, Mango Washington; children, Adolph Washington (Melissa), Baton Rouge; Teirhonda and Dedrick Washington, Zachary; siblings, Teri Turner (Larry), Lithia Springs, GA: grandchildren, Quinzell, Roice, Darius, Keyona, Kyle and Malia Washington.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019