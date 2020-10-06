1/1
Peggy C. Chance
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Peggy C. Chance on Thursday, October 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral, in Thibodaux. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Peggy lost her courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at the age of 69. She grew up in Grand Isle, Louisiana, where she lived most of her life, and most recently resided in Gonzales, Louisiana. One of the joys of her life was operating Learn & Play Nursery School, in Grand Isle, and she loved every child she encountered through the years. Peggy was a devout Catholic and member of the Catholic Daughters and VFW Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, of 52 years, Glenn E. Chance, Sr.; daughters, April Chance Arceneaux and husband Matt, Mandy Chance Gomez and husband Fredrick; son, Glenn E. Chance, Jr. and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Grace Arceneaux, Matthew Arceneaux, Chance Gomez, Cohen Gomez, and Jesse Chance; mother, Alva Chighizola, and brother, Jacob Kelly Chighizola, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father, Jacob Kelly Chighizola, Sr. and sister, Penny Chighizola Besson. Pallbearers will be Matt Arceneaux, Simon Besson, Matthew Arceneaux, Fredrick Gomez, Frank Besson, and Dale Chance. The Chance family would like to extend a special thanks to Clarity Hospice, especially Wendy, Teri, and Cheri for the tremendous compassion and care they provided. Peggy always demonstrated a special love for children, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Peggy Chance Memorial Fund" at the St. Jude Research Hospital. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales (www.oursofh.com) is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
October 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
