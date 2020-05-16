Peggy Castagnos Hannaman, a native and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Peggy was married for fifty years to the love of her life, and was often called "Peggy Perfect" by her husband and friends. She was a homemaker and hostess extraordinaire and a gourmet cook. She loved gatherings with family and friends, needlework, golf, and LSU sports. She celebrated her 75th Class Reunion from St. Joseph's Academy last year. She was a devout Catholic and a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church since its early years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Clifford Hannaman; parents, Edmund and Camille Gilbert Castagnos; and sisters, Camille Gomez, Phyllis Bernhard, and Gaynell Marchand. She is survived by her children, Cathy H. Brouillette (Mike), Tom Hannaman (Cathy), David Hannaman (Vonda), and Phil Hannaman (Jeanie) She was known as "Nanny" to her nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her heart was filled with so much love that she was a surrogate mom to Herb Flood, Buster Culotta, and most of her nieces and nephews. There will be a private graveside service for immediate family at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Fr. Cleo Milano will preside. The family gives many thanks to Dr. Roy Kadair, Dr. Andrew Rees, and Dr. Brian Murphy for their tender care, and to hospice nurses, Melissa Triplett and Gail for being angels walking this earth. Special thanks to Dr. Kevin Reed for guidance and personal care in the hospital when no one else could be with her. A Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

