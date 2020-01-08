Peggy Curtis Smith (1951 - 2020)
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church
Baton Rouge, LA
Peggy Curtis Smith, native of Port Hudson, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 7, 1951. She was a 1969 graduate of Capital Senior High School. She was a retiree of the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court. A memorial service is planned for 10 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, LA. Service will be officiated by Rev. Tommie N. Gipson, Jr. Professional services entrusted to Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services.
