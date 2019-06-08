Peggy Jane Bennett Hebert "Mimi" was called home on June 3, 2019 at the age of 47. Peggy was born on September 3, 1971 in Hammond, Louisiana. She enjoyed fishing, nursing, relaxing at the hunting camp, spending time with her family, & being Mimi to her grandchildren. Peggy is survived by her husband of 25 years Jeffry Dale Hebert, Sr., daughter & son in law, Corlissa Hebert Arnold & Darrel, son & daughter in law, Brandon Hebert & Amelina, son, Jeffry Hebert, Jr., grandchildren, Grace, Mattie, & Bennett Arnold, sister, Pam Mattingly & husband Keith, brother, Ruddles Bennett, III & wife Tami, & numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Ruddles Bennett, Jr. & Ruby Gilbert Bennett, sister, Phyllis Jean Bennett, & good friend, Matthew Hutchinson. Visitation will be held on June 11, 2019 at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston, Louisiana from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M.. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019