Peggy, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General on Bluebonnet, at the age of 64. She was a lifelong resident of Bayou Pigeon. Peggy was a retired staff accountant in the banking industry with 25 years of service between Iberville and Plaquemine Banks. She also worked 7 years at Hedges Gauging Services. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Tuesday, December 8th, 5 to 9 p.m. and again on Wednesday, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 11 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Joe Camilleri. Burial will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Peggy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gregory J. Dupre; two children, Allison Dupre Parnell and husband Steven of Addis and Joshua Dupre and wife Rhonda of Bayou Pigeon; sister, Jenifer Medine and husband Glenn of Donaldsonville; brother, Perry Hebert and wife Julie of White Castle; grandchildren, Samuel Gregory Parnell, Blake Drinkwater and wife Silvia, and Blane Drinkwater; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Julien Drinkwater; mother-in-law, Rena Dupre; numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Dudley "T-Dud" and Bertha "Bursie" Olivier Hebert; and father-in-law, J.D. Dupre. Peggy was a lifetime member of The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association. Peggy enjoyed gardening, painting and most recently spending time with her family on her new houseboat. Pallbearers will be Joshua Dupre, Steven Parnell, Tory Hebert, Blake Drinkwater, Jared Medine, Trent Blair, Doug Hedges and Shane Carline. Honorary pallbearers will be Perry Hebert, Glenn Medine, Brandon Dupre and Brett Dupre. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Bayou Pigeon Heritage Association, PO Box 1087, Plaquemine, LA 70765 or www.bayoupigeon.com.
