Peggy Herrington Day
Peggy Herrington Day, 92, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully at her home, Monday, July 27, 2020. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many. Her life was exemplified by her deep love of family and her strong faith. She graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1945 and was a founding parishioner of St. Thomas More Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thomas Christian Day. She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Suzanne and Richard Bassett, Chris and Florence Day, Melanie and Hosea LaFleur, Brad and Robin Day, Lynette and Brett Hughes; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Thursday, July 30 at 10 am. Graveside burial to follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of Peggy's wonderful caregivers throughout the years, especially Barbara Sanders, Shana Norman, Patricia Clay and Charlie Potts with Hospice of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
