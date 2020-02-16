|
|
Peggy Joyce Chauvin Catsikis passed away on February 13, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was 76 years old. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, friend and a blessing to all who knew her. Her gentle personality and soft-spokenness will be dearly missed. A native of Houma, LA, she was a 1962 graduate of Terrebonne High School. Subsequently, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology from Louisiana College. Her clinical training was completed at the former Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA, where she also had her first job. She was a member of the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP). She also worked for various pediatric clinics in Shreveport, LA, predominantly the Strain Clinic. Peggy was a member of PEO, local chapter AC, for which she served as president on more than one occasion, the Opera Guild, the Perennials, and her favorite book club. She was an active member of University Baptist Church and the Happiness Sunday School Class. She loved to read, travel, and eat gumbo loaded with crab. Her travels took her from Houma to New Orleans, Athens, Greece, Cambridge, MA, Shreveport, and finally Baton Rouge, LA for the past thirty years. She was a twenty-year breast cancer survivor, and the family would like to thank the caring physicians, P.A.s, nurse practitioners, nurses, medical assistants, other support staff, and Radiology and Nuclear medicine technologists at the Ochsner Health System. Most recently, Peggy was cared for by St. Joseph's Hospice and many thanks go to all who provided care and support. She was preceded in passing by her parents Edward Joseph Chauvin and Hazel Chambers Chauvin, her half-sister Betty Jo Loftin Wilkerson, and three half brothers Gene Loftin, Royce Chauvin Moore and Edward "Teeny" Chauvin Moore. She is survived by her husband of 54 years Basil D. Catsikis, son Jimmy, and daughter Phyllis (husband Ian Stewart). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation at University Baptist Church from 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, with a memorial service at 3 p.m. The burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at Resthaven in Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Billy Graham Ministries. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020