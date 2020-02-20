Peggy Lee Foster Brown-Beaty

Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA 70811
View Map
Obituary
Peggy Lee Foster Brown-Beaty, a native of Baton Rouge, LA and former long-time resident of Dallas, TX peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She will be missed and remembered by her stepmother Irma Ross, children Chandra and Morris Jr. (Dione), sisters Alice Armstead, Carol (Don) Dwyer and Coronda Glasper, brother Michael Ravy, and grandchildren L. Gerard, Kimaya, Aliyah and Lola. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Foster and Amelia R. Williams. Family and Friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 9 am-10 am Winnfield Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 10 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
