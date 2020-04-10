The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Peggy Lou Phillips Lawrence


1945 - 2020
Peggy Lou Phillips Lawrence, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 74. Peggy retired in August 2019 from the Secretary of State's office as a legal secretary. She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" Lawrence; daughters, Beth Lawrence Wallace and husband Dr. James "Jim", and Sheri Lawrence Demouy and husband Chris; grandchildren, Jim, Lauren, Will, and Sarah Wallace, Jackson, Emma, and Mia Demouy; brothers, Lonnie Phillips and Paul Phillips; sister, Eloise Phillips Wall; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Idle and Addie Lou Cane Phillips; 1 sister; and 6 brothers. Due to the stay at home policy, a memorial service will be planned at a future date. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
