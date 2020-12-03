1/1
Peggy Marie Duhe
Peggy Marie Duhe, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was a native of Sorrento, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Peggy was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Guy) Simoneaux, Stephanie (Scott) Cobb; son, Jeff (Lisa) Duhe; grandchildren, Jeremy (Holly) Duhe, Kelli (Nicholas) McMullen, Jody (Amy) Duhe, Kayla (Kenneth) Dyer, Nicholas Simoneaux, Hunter Cobb, Alexa Duhe, Madison Cobb; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nelda Luquette, Diana LeBlanc and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gary Duhe; parents, Sidney and Loney Trabeau; sisters, Rita Mayers, Mary Ann Martinez; brother, Clarence Trabeau. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales from 9:30 am - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. To offer messages of condolence, please visit www.oursofh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
December 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
