Peggy Marie Duhe, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was a native of Sorrento, LA and a resident of Gonzales, LA. Peggy was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Guy) Simoneaux, Stephanie (Scott) Cobb; son, Jeff (Lisa) Duhe; grandchildren, Jeremy (Holly) Duhe, Kelli (Nicholas) McMullen, Jody (Amy) Duhe, Kayla (Kenneth) Dyer, Nicholas Simoneaux, Hunter Cobb, Alexa Duhe, Madison Cobb; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nelda Luquette, Diana LeBlanc and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gary Duhe; parents, Sidney and Loney Trabeau; sisters, Rita Mayers, Mary Ann Martinez; brother, Clarence Trabeau. Family and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales from 9:30 am - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. To offer messages of condolence, please visit www.oursofh.com.