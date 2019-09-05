Peggy Pourciau Cazayoux, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at OLOL Hospital. A resident of Jarreau, Louisiana. She was born November 13, 1937 to parents Eula and Faustin Pourciau. Family meant everything to her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survived by two children, Christy Hunt and husband Jerry, Patrick Cazayoux and Kristen Lastrapes; Grandsons, Ryan Hunt and wife Danielle and Steven Hunt; Granddaughter, Reagan Cazayoux; Great granddaughter, Arisa Hunt; Sister Jimmie Lee Landry; Nieces, Rhonda Theriot and Kim Landry; Sisters-in-law, Mary Nell Dicharry and Theresa Cazayoux; Brother-in-law, Donald Cazayoux. Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 yrs. Glynn Cazayoux; Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Belle and Jules Cazayoux; Brothers-in-law, Dudley Landry and Major Cazayoux. Visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Saturday September 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 Mass of Christian Burial. conducted by Rev. Todd Lloyd. Burial will follow at Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Ryan Hunt, Steven Hunt, Jerry Hunt, Gavin Clement, Brandon Jacob and Tony Razato.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019