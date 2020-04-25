Peggy Rousseau Sedotal, a native of Grand Bayou, and resident of Pierre Part, Louisiana, passed away on April 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a long and tough battle with congestive heart failure. She was born on June 23, 1936, and at the time of her passing, was 83 years old. Peggy was a loving and devoted wife to Reuben P. Sedotal, for 57 years, who predeceased her. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, who loved her family dearly. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and prayed daily. She loved writing personal prayers for all of her family and friends, and anyone needing a prayer, which she wrote beautifully. And, if you were ever lucky enough to receive a card from her, you were given a little taste of her spiritual writing talent. We think Hallmark missed out on a good writer. She was a member of "Come Lord Jesus" Prayer Group, and belonged to a rosary group reciting the rosary for the elderly and homebound residents in her community, enjoying her visits as well as her prayer time with them. She loved her friends and talking to them on the phone. They helped each other's day go by. Peggy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Frank Tramonte, and Agnes and Conrad Gautreaux; three sons and daughters-in-law, Dan and Kim Sedotal, Gregg and Stephanie Sedotal, and Robert and Paula Sedotal; eight grandsons, Christopher Tramonte and wife Sheri, Tyler Tramonte and wife Tiffany, Grant Gautreaux and wife Becky, Steven Gautreaux and wife Kristy; Hunter, Tanner, Devin and Holden Sedotal; granddaughter, Haven Lynn Sedotal; and ten great grandchildren, Matthew, Allie Beth, Kamryn, Ellie Kate, Hudson and Mae Tramonte; and Lucy, Amos, Maggie and Logan Gautreaux. One brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kathleen Rousseau; one sister and brother-in-law, Loretta and Kent Lirette; Three nephews, Todd Rousseau, Joseph Sedotal and Rod Sedotal; three nieces, Tonya Landry, Nicki Boudreaux and Stephanie Morris. Peggy is preceeded in death by her husband, Reuben P. Sedotal; parents, Mable Hebert Rousseau and Addie "Dod" Rousseau; brother-in-law and wife, Raymond and Lucy Sedotal; sister-in-law, Hazel Sedotal; nephews, Autry and Aubrey Breaux. Reuben and Peggy have two extended families that they also leave behind, Celeste and Robert Cogswell; and Keith, Arlene, Jarrett (and wife Emily and son Clayton), and Mariette (husband Chase) Marchand. Due to current health concerns with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery in Pierre Part. Special thanks to Fr. Tim Grimes and Fr. Al Davidson of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Also, thanks to Bridgeway Hospice: Ashlyn Pipsair, Hailey and Chasity, with a special thanks to Bridgeway's Special Angel and our Special Angel, Julie Schexnayder, who was with us until the end. As Peggy would say to everyone, "God Bless ~ Have A Nice Day, and I Love You"!

