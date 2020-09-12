Peggy Rester went home to Jesus peacefully on September 10th, 2020, aged 78 years old. She was a devoted mother, Granny, sister, and friend. She is survived by daughter, Stacey Hardwick; sons Eric and Ken Rester; daughter-in-laws Kristi and Lesley. Beloved grandchildren John Hardwick, Ashley Hadden, Jerry Rester, Tonya Hardwick, Wyatt Shumate, Nathan Rester, Matthew Rester, Joshua Rester & six great-grandchildren; her sister Pat Hall; special family Dwayne, Crystal, Carson & Cassidy Vargo and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by parents, James Clenzie and Velma Lee Strahan. Sisters Nell Krueger, Doris Toney & Elizabeth Brown, brothers, Earl, and Aubrey Ray Strahan. Special thanks to caregiver Iris Cleaveland and staff at New Century Hospice. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, on Monday, September 14th, 2020, from 8:30 am until 10 am. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 10 am. Burial will follow at Friendship Baptist Cemetary, Amite, La. In lieu of flowers donation to St Jude Hospital or Ascension Baptist Building Fund in memory of Peggy.

