Peggy Settoon Johnson passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019, with her loving husband of 68 years, Jess, by her side. Peggy was born October 20, 1928, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Ozzie and Edgar Settoon. She and her family moved to Vicksburg, Mississippi in 1930, where she and her older sister, Merle, were raised during their elementary school and early high school years. Her family moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1945. Peggy met Jess Johnson during her senior year in high school. They dated during college and after graduating from LSU, were married on June 23, 1950. They continued to live in Baton Rouge while Jess completed law school before serving in the Judge Advocate General Corp during which time Peggy and Jess lived in Virginia and Texas. Peggy and Jess returned to Baton Rouge where both of their children were born. Shortly thereafter, they moved to New Orleans where they raised their two sons through high school before moving to Washington, D.C., where Jess served as Vice President of Shell Government Relations. During this time, Peggy was V.P. of Program Development for THIS, "The Hospitality Information Service", a volunteer program by the American Association of University Women for the wives of foreign diplomats in Washington, D.C. The diplomat wives were often heard to remark that they wanted to be on Peggy's committee because she "cooked good" and "talked southern." Peggy and Jess remained in Washington until his retirement in 1987, when they moved to Siesta Key, Florida. They lived in Siesta Key from 1987 through 2005, where they enjoyed boating and entertaining in their home. During this time, they also traveled to and spent their summers in Highlands, North Carolina, where Peggy began to paint and became a talented artist. In 2005, Peggy and Jess moved back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to be near their sons, daughters-in-laws and grandchildren. They continued to summer in North Carolina with visits from family and many friends who enjoyed Peggy's cooking and quick wit. In 2016, Peggy and Jess moved to St. James Place retirement community where they have lived until her passing on Sunday. In addition to her husband, Jess, Peggy is survived by her two sons, Richard and Eddie, daughters-in-law, Marsha and Mary and four grandchildren, Christine, Jessie, Blair and Caroline. Peggy's family is indebted to and wish to express their gratitude to her caregiver of many years, Dianne Starke Stewart. A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at Green Oaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. 