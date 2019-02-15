Peggy, 64, a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA, passed away January 11, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Keri Ness of MO, sons Donald of Zachary and Daniel of CO, two sisters, Evie Sibley Voyles of BR and Linda Sibley of WV, five grandsons, two granddaughters, three nieces and two nephews. Preceded in death and welcomed to heaven by her dad Jessie David Sibley and daughter Sara Jane Spillman. A special thanks to OLOL Hospital, Franciscan Dialysis and The Carpenter House. A remembrance memorial will take place Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 12 - 2 p.m. at Broadmoor United Methodist in the AEB at 10230 Mollylea Dr. 70815.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sibley DeBlieux.
Broadmoor United Methodist Chr
10230 Mollylea Dr
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019