Heaven has gained a new angel. Peggy Thera Hodges "Peggy T.", age 73, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was born in Woodville, Mississippi on June 14, 1946. Peggy will be remembered as a compassionate, loving woman and an avid LSU and Saints fan. She always held in high regard her pets, especially Geraldine and Tripod. She had a passion for playing Bouree' and she was always "All in"! Later in life, Peggy enjoyed reading, especially her bible, coloring and puzzles. She was loved and will be missed. She is survived by her brother, Arnold B. Hodges Jr. (Phyllis); sons, Edward A. Story "Tad" (Annette), Douglas W. Hodges "Todd" (Claire), Fred L. Nichols "Tug" (Cindy); grandchildren, Trent A. Alderman, Scotty Nichols, Braeden Hodges, Anthony Sanchez, Amanda Lynn Miller (David); great-grandchildren, Alyssa Manuel and Lil' David Manuel. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Agnes Hodges; brother, Bobby Hodges and two infant children. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Central Funeral Home from 8:30 am – 10:30 am with a memorial service beginning at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Pastor Clifford Joey Hoyt is officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Baton Rouge Humane Shelter. Please view and sign the online register at www.centralfuneralhomela.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020