Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Warren Solar. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Service 11:00 AM Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Send Flowers Obituary

Psalm 27:4 One thing I ask from the LORD, this only do I seek: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the LORD and to seek him in his temple. Peggy passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at The Crossings at Clarity Hospice at the age of 72. Peggy loved her family and the Lord with all her heart. She is survived by two daughters, Connie Solar and Kim David; two sons, Daryl and Chris Solar; sisters, Nina Blanchard and Marsha Landry; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Solar; parents, K.T. and Clemertine Warren. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9am until religious services at 11 am. Interment will follow at False River Memorial Park. Services will be conducted by Rev. Don Taylor. Special thanks to the staff of The Crossing Hospice Staff and to Reverend Don Taylor and Sister Maya Taylor. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020

