Peggy Welch Wooldridge was born in Chicago, IL, on Oct. 25, 1919 and passed away peacefully at her home in Baton Rouge, La. on November 23, 2019. She was 100 years old. Peggy completed two years of college at the University of Tampa, and one year at Ole Miss University. She worked for Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, as the head stenographer. She met her husband John at a USO dance, when he was a Master Sergeant. They moved to Baton Rouge for John to attend LSU, and Peggy worked at Broadmoor United Methodist Church as the church secretary for 25 years. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Elaine W. Olsen, her son-in-law, Douglas Olsen, and one grandchild Steven A. Olsen. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wooldridge, a daughter, Jane Susan Wooldridge, a brother John Welch (Uncle Buddy), and a sister, Helen Welch Byrd. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, La. on Saturday, Nov 30, 2019, from 12:30 pm until the service time at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrell's Ferry Rd., Baton Rouge, La. 70816, or Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Dr., Baton Rouge, La. 70815.Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory 225-644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019