Peggy Whitfield Owens, 84 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on November 8, 1935, born to Della and Lawrence Whitfield, in Picayune, MS. She attended Faith Baptist Church in Baker and Centreville United Methodist Church in MS. Upon retirement from the State of Louisiana she embarked on her journey as a full-time bluegrass music promoter winning many awards for her work. Some of her favorite hobbies were traveling to bluegrass festivals, gardening, sewing, and bird-watching, particularly hummingbirds. Peggy is survived by her two sons, Dale Owens and Ronnie Owens; two daughters, Lynne-Marie Owens and Cindi Owens York and husband, Donny; six grandchildren, Staci, Scotty, Stephen, Jason, Shannon, and Rachel ; seven great grandchildren, Braden, Maddie, Rylee, Lillian, Lexi, Lawson, and Leyton; brother, Jackie Whitfield, Sr.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Peggy is preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Whitfield; mother, Della Shuffield Whitfield; husband, Murry Owens, Jr.; granddaughter, Amy Lynne Funderburk. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Scotty Owens. The graveside service and burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, in Centreville, Mississippi. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12, 2019

