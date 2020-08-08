Peggy Wilson Martin passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of J Hugh Martin for almost 62 years. Loving mother of Robert Martin (Pascale) and Lynda Martin. Grandmother of Phillip Martin (Rachel) and Erick Martin. Peggy was born on August 29, 1934, the daughter of Loretta and Byron Wilson (deceased), in Norco, Louisiana. She graduated from Destrehan High School in 1952 and earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology (ASCP) from LSU in 1956. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Charity Hospital in New Orleans in 1957 and in research at Tulane Medical School, before marrying Hugh in 1958. Peggy was a parishioner of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church in Harahan and was a member of Colonial Garden Club for over 30 years, where she served as president, vice president and corresponding secretary. She was a charter member of the Jefferson Parish Auxiliary Bar Association and supported numerous charitable and religious organizations. Peggy and Hugh traveled together to many countries around the world and enjoyed vacations with family and friends. Peggy loved cooking, music, gardening, sharing meals and the LSU Tigers. Holidays at her home were Peggy's time to shine. Her friendships were many and she blessed us all with her love and light. We will all shine together again. Relatives and friends are invited to St. Rita Catholic Church, 7100 Jefferson Highway, Harahan LA 70123 on Monday, August 10, 2020. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, with a Funeral Mass to begin at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peggy's memory to American Heart Association
