Percell Chatman, a resident of Darrow, died Thursday, June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Chatman, three sisters Bernadine Harris, Lois Taylor, and Ophelia Chatman, four brothers Alfred, Nathaniel, Oliver, and Jerry Chatman, goddaughter Destiny Alsay, two stepchildren Danita Wakisha and Donald Glover, four grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting 9-11 AM at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville on Saturday, June 27. Interment in 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.