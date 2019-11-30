Percy Anthony Fair Jr., native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 28, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maxie Seitz Fair, sister Frances Fair and his brothers-in-law Canton P. Seitz III and wife Mary, and Don Jay Seitz and wife Gail. He was an avid collector of antique clocks and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Percy Anthony Fair Sr. and Marguerite Fisher Fair and brother Jimmy Fair. Interment will be private at Roselawn Cemetery. Rabenhorst East is in charge of arrangements. The family welcomes condolence cards etc. to be sent to their home or in care of the funeral home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019