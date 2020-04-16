Percy "Big Goose" Breaux, Sr. departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 63, a native of Napoleonville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.