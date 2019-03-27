Percy Brooks Jr. entered into eternal rest on March 21, 2019 at the age of 73. He was the owner of Brooks Paint and Body. Survived by his wife, Emma Ricard Brooks; daughters, Aretha (Raymond) Braggs, Jacqueline Burke and Pamela (Anthony) Johnson; sons, Charlie (Cherressee) Davison and Percival (Sondra) Moore, Sr.; 6 sisters; 3 brothers; 14 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Visitation Friday, March 29, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 30, 2019 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Bishop Christopher Huddleston officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
