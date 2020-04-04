Percy Brown Sr.

Obituary
Percy Brown Sr., age 69, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 12:43 p.m. at his home in Gonzales, LA. A native of Gonzales, LA and a 1968 graduate of East Ascension High School. He was a retired truck driver. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Percy "Lee" Jr. and Stacie Brown; daughters and sons-in-law, Monica and Curt Braud, and Jennifer and Jodi Daigle; father-in-law, Leo James Heatley; sisters, Delois Hodges, Judy Credeur and husband, Jerry, and Wilma Thomas; brothers, Rollie Brown and wife, Freda, George "Buster" Brown and wife, Kay, and Billie Brown and wife, Vickie; grandchildren, Katlyn Brown, Kylie Brown, James Daigle, and Jaci Daigle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife, Ardis H. Brown; parents, Rollie Sr. and Mavis Brown; mother-in-law, Virginia Heatley; sister, Rebecca "Becky" Brown; brothers, John and Jimmy Brown; and nephews, Shane Credeur and George "Ken" Brown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Susan G. Komen at www.komen.org/donate. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
