Percy L. Murphy entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Brusly, LA. He was a Bus Driver (#30) in West Baton Rouge Parish. Survived by his wife, Joyce Murphy; son, Charleston Murphy (Gloria); sister, Lucy Antoine; grandchildren, Charleston Murphy, Jr., Devonte Murphy (Karina), Eddie Sanchez and Margret Taylor (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Gloria Baez Cruz, Yasmin Taylor and Kevin Taylor, Jr. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Johnny Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services can be viewed via livestream on www.halldavisandson.com.
Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.