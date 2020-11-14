1/1
Percy L. Murphy
Percy L. Murphy entered into eternal rest on November 3, 2020 at the age of 82. He was a native of Port Allen, LA and resident of Brusly, LA. He was a Bus Driver (#30) in West Baton Rouge Parish. Survived by his wife, Joyce Murphy; son, Charleston Murphy (Gloria); sister, Lucy Antoine; grandchildren, Charleston Murphy, Jr., Devonte Murphy (Karina), Eddie Sanchez and Margret Taylor (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Gloria Baez Cruz, Yasmin Taylor and Kevin Taylor, Jr. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Johnny Johnson, Jr. officiating. Interment: Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. Funeral services can be viewed via livestream on www.halldavisandson.com. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
