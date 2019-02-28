Percy Milton Adams was born on January 6, 1954 and passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Father of Dameka Adams and Jamira Mitchell. Brother of Cora Adams. Grandfather of Damerion Adams, Darius Adams, Desrin Adams and Jamyra Mitchell. Devoted Companion of Tonya Adams and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Avenue from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Interment Holt Cemetery on Saturday March 9, 2019. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLI SFUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
|
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019