Perlin Mae Meyers Varenholt
Perlin Mae Meyers Varenholt, 96, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Pensacola, FL. Survived by her sons John J. Varenholt III, MD (Susan) of Pensacola, FL and Paul M. Varenholt (Theresa) of Fredericton, N.B., Canada and grandchildren Gretchen, Patrick, Carter and Regan. Wife of the late John Joseph Varenholt Jr., daughter of the late Mae Miller and Clarence Joseph Meyers, Sr., and sibling of the late Clarence Joseph Meyers Jr. and Mallory Meyers. Attended Loyola University, receiving a degree in Medical Technology. A 60+ year resident of Metairie she worked at Metairie Hospital for many years. A friend to all, she was active in gardening, art, cards, bunco, dominoes and was an avid world traveler. Services will be held at a later date in New Orleans.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
