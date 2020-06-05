Perry Ellen Holder, age 91, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at St. Joseph Hospice in Baton Rouge. She was born on Thursday, March 21, 1929, in Tickfaw, Louisiana, to Sonny Leon (Clenny) and Myrtis Hebert Faller. Perry enjoyed life and loved painting, quilting, gardening, reading (especially her Bible), and traveling, but she especially loved spending time with her grandkids and family. Perry is survived by: her sons, Samuel Holder and Mark Holder and his wife Kris; and her daughter, Faye Rippetoe and her husband Tom. Her nine grandchildren are: Sydney Holder; Chris Rippetoe and his wife Angela; Tracy Herbin and her husband Alex; Alex Rippetoe; Adam Holder; Lacey Ordeneaux and her husband Brian; Kristen Marino and her husband Jeremy; and Justin Olinde and his wife Allison. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Achord; her brothers, Carlton Faller and Jimmy Faller; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and close friends. Perry was preceded in death by her parents, Sonny Leon (Clenny) and Myrtis Hebert Faller, her husband, Samuel W. Holder, Sr., her sister, Maxine Selman, and her daughter in law, Laura Holder. A Visitation for Perry will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Perry's Life will immediately follow visitation at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hammond. Perry's guest book can be viewed on www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.