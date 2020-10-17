Perry Ivory Taylor Sr. entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Disabled Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his sons, Perry Taylor, Jr. (Estella) and Tavares Taylor (Tamala); sister, Brenda Parker; brother, Balewa Baybte; grandchildren, Ikela Taylor, Perry Ivory Taylor III, Tavanté Taylor. Preceded by his wife, Mary Link Taylor; parents, Benny Taylor, Sr. and Elma Taylor Hayes; son, Shaun M. Taylor; grandchild, Iesha Taylor; three brothers, Joseph Taylor, Donald Ray Taylor and Billy Ray Taylor. Visitation Monday, October 19, 2020 11:30 am until religious service 12:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Debra Keller officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.