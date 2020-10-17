1/1
Perry Ivory Taylor Sr.
Perry Ivory Taylor Sr. entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Disabled Veteran of the United States Army. Survived by his sons, Perry Taylor, Jr. (Estella) and Tavares Taylor (Tamala); sister, Brenda Parker; brother, Balewa Baybte; grandchildren, Ikela Taylor, Perry Ivory Taylor III, Tavanté Taylor. Preceded by his wife, Mary Link Taylor; parents, Benny Taylor, Sr. and Elma Taylor Hayes; son, Shaun M. Taylor; grandchild, Iesha Taylor; three brothers, Joseph Taylor, Donald Ray Taylor and Billy Ray Taylor. Visitation Monday, October 19, 2020 11:30 am until religious service 12:30 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Debra Keller officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
OCT
19
Service
12:30 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
