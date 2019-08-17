Perry James Braud was born in Lake, Louisiana on November 4, 1949 and entered Heaven's gates at the age of 69 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Perry loved being around his family and friends, and was an avid outdoorsman. He worked at Crompton, Inc. for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Cynthia Laurent Braud; sons, Darren Braud (Jaimi), Dwayne Braud (Tiffany); daughter, Jacey Braud; grandchildren, Ja'lyn, Colin, Kendall, and Kristin Braud; mother, Verna Smiley Braud Arceneaux; brothers, Gary Braud (Judy), James Braud and Keith Braud all from Gonzales, and step-sister Cynthia Arceneaux Moran (Wade) from Florida. Perry was preceded in death by his father James Edward Braud and sister Debra Ann Jouette. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Mark in Gonzales, Louisiana with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Hope Haven on Hwy. 30 in Gonzales. A reception will follow in the Activity Center at St. Mark Catholic Church. Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales are in charge of arrangements. Please view and sign the online register at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019