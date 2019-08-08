Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Perry Lee Guillory of Baton Rouge residing in Milford, Delaware passed away at the age of 34 on July 27th, 2019. He was a graduate of Central High School and attended Baton Rouge Community College. Perry had a generous heart and a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and share his joy with others. His proudest achievement was the birth of his daughter Zoey Belle. Preceded in death by his grandfathers Varnel Lee Mizell, Sherman Guillory, and Robert Cassano. Survived by fiancé Tiffany Claflin and daughter Zoey. Parents Angela & Michael Culmone, Trent Guillory, sister Ashley Culmone, grandparents Claudine Cassano, Judy & Steve Rhynes, Clay Guillory, and Johnny & Barbara Culmone. Pallbearers will be Michael Culmone, Trent Guillory, Michael Ryall, David Landry, Dustin Eaton, and Franz Melo. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday August 10th at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. with the service at 12 p.m. and interment following at 1 p.m. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019

