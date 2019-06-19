A native of Convent and a resident of Paulina. Perry Gaudin passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. He was 80. Visiting at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Highway 44, Convent, Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 a,m, until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by the Rev. Vincent Dufrense. Entombment in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Convent. Survived by his wife, Doris Augillard Gaudin. His daughter: Ashley Gaudin. A brother: Ronnie Paul (Audrey) Gaudin. Brothers-in-law: Herman (Sherell), Michael (Hazel), Darryl, Wayne and Leonard (Joyce) Augillard. Sister-in-law: Shirley (Byron) Steib. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Celestin Gaudin and Caldonia Picou Gaudin. BRAZIER-WATSON IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019