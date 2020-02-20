Perry Perio

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams & Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland St.
Thibodaux, LA
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Moses Baptist Church
Thibodaux, LA
Obituary
Perry "Sam Drucker" Perio departed this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at AMG Specialty Hospital, Houma, LA. He was 62, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Visitation at Moses Baptist Church, Thibodaux, LA from 8:00am to Religious Services at 10:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
