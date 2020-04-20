Pershing James Mire, born in Dutchtown, LA and resident of Gonzales, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 100. Pershing was an Army veteran, who proudly served in World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Gautreau Williams Post #81 for 50 years and member of the VFW Post #3693. Pershing is survived by his daughters, Elise Mire Fairchild, Anita Mire Cavalier, Ruth Mire Hanson, Lura Kamiya; sons, James B. Mire, Byron T. Mire, Myles L. Mire, Ellis R. Mire, Norris J. Mire, Carl E. Mire; sister, Willa Mae Aldridge Bishop; 21 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; 17 great great grandchildren; step children, Harold Hebert, Mark Hebert, Marlene Hebert, Yvonne H. Dempsey, Susan H. Smith, Brigette H. Olin; 12 step grandchildren and 17 step great grandchildren. Pershing is preceded in death by his first wife, Lee Ella Lanoux Mire; parents, Charlotte Richard and John Cledament Mire; grandparents, Charles Taylor and Fidelese Parent Richard, John Desobree and Alouisa Lanoux Mire; sisters, Hilda M. Bourgeois, Burnise M. Major, Verdie M. Duplessis, Flavia M. Mire, Mildred Mire; brothers, John Mire, Adam Mire, and Richard B. Mire, who was killed in action during WWII. Funeral services will be private at this time. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Pershing's honor to the American Legion Gautreau Williams Post# 81 or VFW Post#3693. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.