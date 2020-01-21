A ceremony celebrating the life of Persie "Cleve" Simpson Jr. is being held at Colyell Baptist Church on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 9 am until service at 11 am. Interment to follow at Colyell Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Simpson was born in New Orleans on October 6, 1954 and passed from this life in Baton Rouge on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 65. He was a resident of Colyell, La. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Simpson; father, Persie C. Simpson Sr; Survivors include his daughter, Jill Simpson Boone (Larry); mother, Arilla Averett Simpson; Grandchildren, Josh, Logan, Peyton ,Boone, Austin, Cameron, and Hickey; siblings Henrietta "Henkie" Gordon, and Clinton Darrel Simpson Sr; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. Services by Church Funeral Services, St. Amant 225-644-9683 www.churchfuneralservices.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020