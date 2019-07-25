The Advocate Obituaries
Pete was a man of gentle spirit and humble heart. Pete was a man of many talents, many accomplishments and many friends. He was very grateful for his time with his Baton Rouge friends and loved the coffees and lunches during his retirement years. He was a man of deep convictions and religious spirit, which he was always willing to share. Pete was thankful for the "blessed life and friends God gave him." (Pete's words). He was thankful for good times and strong in adversity. He wanted to "be remembered as he was." (Pete's words). He will be so missed but left much to remember for family and friends. And leaves behind a wife with an aching heart. Services will be held at St. Jean Vianney Monday July 29th, wake 10 am to 12 noon, with mass at 12 noon.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 29, 2019
