Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Service 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Funeral service 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 Obituary

"For if we believe that Jesus dies and rose again, even so them also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him." 1 Thessalonians 4:14. Peter Anthony "Pete" Ferachi went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019 at the age of 97. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Hilda Barber Ferachi, son, John A. Ferachi, daughters, Angel Allen and spouse Phil, Toni Jo Fertitta and spouse Johnny, Pat Giamanco, Cheryl Johnson and spouse Kenny, grandchildren, Kristin F. Stephens, Kathy F. Hesse, John Fertitta, Gina A. Garris, Robyn Allen, Cheri Gines, Christian Ferachi, Amanda Ferachi, Rhonda Giamanco, Patrick Giamanco, Jason Giamanco, Melissa Johnson Schulter, Ashley Johnson Priddy, Keli Johnson Swan and 21 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Edna Liuzza Ferachi and Nunzio J. Ferachi, sister, Agnes Binkley, brothers, Vince Ferachi and Nunzio Ferachi. Also preceded in death by the following with whom he enjoyed special friendships: nephews, Vince and Gerald Ferachi and son-in-law, Greg Giamanco. Peter served two tours of duty as a Sgt. with the U.S. Army Air Force before returning to Baton Rouge to work and become a partner in Capital City Produce Company where he remained for 30 years. He built an extensive customer base across southern Louisiana and enjoyed building friendships with those customers. He and his wife retired to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas for 20 years before returning to Baton Rouge to be with family. His quick wit, masterful storytelling and charismatic personality endeared everyone to him. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the staff of Golden Age Healthcare and Lifesource Hospice. Pallbearers will be Patrick Giamanco, Jason Giamanco, Ernest Swan, Ashley W. Priddy, Joe Binkley, Norman Ferachi and honorary pallbearers, Rich Schulter, Ken Johnson, Phil Allen, and Johnny Fertitta. Relatives and friends with the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM and resuming on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 10AM until 1PM. A Funeral Service will be held at 1PM in the chapel. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2019

