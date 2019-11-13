|
Peter Crowther Mutty, Sr. died peacefully in Baton Rouge, LA on November 8, 2019 at Clarity Hospice. Peter was born in Concord, Massachusetts in 1932 to Phyllis A. Dow (Mutty) and John E. Mutty, Sr., one of five children. Peter graduated from Concord High School and attended college at Norwich University Military Academy in Northfield, VT in 1950 with a 4-year scholarship to play football. He graduated with honors with a Bachelors' degree in Mechanical Engineering and was first in his class in military achievement. He then entered the US Army in 1955 during the post Korean War period. He served for 4 ½ years specializing as a fixed wing and helicopter pilot. He continued to fly until age 77. Flying was one of his favorite activities. After graduation from college, Mr. Mutty married Jane Gill (deceased), of West Concord, MA. They raised three children: Peter Jr., Julie, and Gregory. Mr. Mutty practiced civil and mechanical engineering for organizations including GE, Raytheon and FEMA. He also owned and operated construction and development firms retiring in late 2018. In 1993 Mr. Mutty married Dianne M. D'Avy of Opelousas, LA and lived in Baton Rouge, where they were members of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Mr. Mutty was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Phyllis A. Dow (Mutty), his wife Dianne's parents Clayton and Clara D'Avy and by siblings, John E. Mutty, Jr., Lewis D. Mutty and Brother in Law John Mulhall. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne, and by his children and their spouses, Peter, Jr. and Bonnie Mutty of Celebration, FL, Julie and Peter Thivierge of Conway, NH, and Gregory and Lori Mutty of Gaffney, S.C. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Nancy Mutty (widow of John Jr)., Brewster MA, Mimi Mutty (widow of Lewis), Portsmouth, RI, Virginia and Howard Schneider of Denville, NJ, and Lee (Mutty) Mulhall of Concord, MA, and grandchildren Charles and Peter Tryon, Tom, Greg, Jr., and Timothy Mutty, and Sarah and Kali Mutty. Peter will also be mourned by numerous nieces and nephews, by his D'Avy family members, and by friends and colleagues. The family wishes to thank all the health professionals who helped care for and support Dianne and Peter through the years, and Our House for Respite where Peter recently resided. The interment service will be held at Sleepy Hollow in Concord, Massachusetts, tentatively set for Saturday, March 21, 2020 with full military honors, followed by a reception and life celebration. There will also be a life celebration in Baton Rouge, LA, tentatively set for Sunday, February 16, 2020. When finalized, details will be available on the Seale Funeral Home website in the name of Peter Mutty. www.sealefuneral.com. A special e-mail account has been set up: [email protected]. We encourage all friends and family to share a picture, personal memory or funny story with us. Send the stories to the e-mail account and we will place them in a notebook that will be available at both of Peter's Life Celebrations.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
