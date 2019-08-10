|
Peter Charles Messina, III, "Pete" age 41, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family and friends gathered together Monday, August 5 to celebrate the life of Pete. He was born on September 5, 1977. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was gardening or fishing. He could drive a tractor, grow tomatoes, or replace a roof. Friends and family enjoyed his talent for cooking. Pete will be missed as a loving and compassionate soul. Pete is survived by his daughters, Helen Rachael Crouse and Bella Alise Messina; siblings, Staci E. Ellis, Scarlett E. Tubre, Travis Messina, and Rachael Basso; his parents, Donna B. "DeeBee" Cox and Stanley "Doug" Cox; his grandmother, Mamie Messina Terrell and his grandfather, James L. Beeson. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Messina, Jr.; his grandfather, Peter Messina, Sr. and his grandmother, Julia Beth Tumey. Donations may be made to Mission Heart.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019