Peter Charles "Pete" Messina III


1977 - 2019
Peter Charles "Pete" Messina III Obituary
Peter Charles Messina, III, "Pete" age 41, passed away on August 2, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family and friends gathered together Monday, August 5 to celebrate the life of Pete. He was born on September 5, 1977. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was gardening or fishing. He could drive a tractor, grow tomatoes, or replace a roof. Friends and family enjoyed his talent for cooking. Pete will be missed as a loving and compassionate soul. Pete is survived by his daughters, Helen Rachael Crouse and Bella Alise Messina; siblings, Staci E. Ellis, Scarlett E. Tubre, Travis Messina, and Rachael Basso; his parents, Donna B. "DeeBee" Cox and Stanley "Doug" Cox; his grandmother, Mamie Messina Terrell and his grandfather, James L. Beeson. He is preceded in death by his father, Peter Messina, Jr.; his grandfather, Peter Messina, Sr. and his grandmother, Julia Beth Tumey. Donations may be made to Mission Heart.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
