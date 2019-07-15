|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Peter "Pete" Craton Seymore, Sr., 87 years old, beloved Husband and Father, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 12, 2019. He entered this world on September 17, 1931, born to Albert and Enola Fleming Seymore, in Morganza, LA. He proudly served in the US Navy and the National Guard, he was assigned to the USS Burton Island during the Korean War. He retired from over 40 years of service at Gulf State Utilities as an assistant to the General Line Foreman. Pete was an avid hunter and was a founding member of the Raccourci Island Hunting Club and loved working in his garden. Pete is survived by his children, Gloria Bertrand (Paul), Tammy Thurman (Joel), Penny Schulin (Frank), Glenny Seymore Phenald, Pete Seymore Jr. (Eileen), Tina Templeton (C. David Jr.); 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; siblings, Goldie Eisworth, Daniel "Buck" Seymore (Bernice), Charlotte Seymore; and a host of nieces and nephews. Pete is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Mary Jane Gueho Seymore; daughter, Debra M. Seymore; parents; brother, Joseph Winnfield "J.W." Seymore; and sister, Shirley Seymore Lawless. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jody Bertrand, Jamie Bertrand, Travis Watson, David Templeton III, Craton Templeton, and nephew, Keith Seymore. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandson, Joseph Seymore; great grandsons, Alex Collier, Hunter Bertrand, Cooper Landry, Aidan Bertrand, Austin Bertrand, Bradlee Watson & Wyatt Ellis. Altar server for mass will be grandson, Aidan Bertrand and offerings to be brought up will be granddaughters, Dana Gasquet, Mindy Landry, Christy Collier and Lindsie Byers. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at St. Isidore Catholic Church,5657 Thomas Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the rosary begins at 12:00 PM, Mass of Christian Burial to follow officiated by Father Frank Bass. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019
