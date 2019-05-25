Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter E. Bordelon. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 901 Hwy 24 Gloster , MS 39638 (601)-225-4201 Send Flowers Obituary

Peter E. Bordelon, a longtime resident of Zachary, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital in Lafayette, La. He was 71, born May 7, 1948 in Washington, D.C. He received an MSW from LSU and worked for the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, Office of Mental Health as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for many years. He is survived by his loving daughter, Suzanne Maria Bordelon of Walker, LA, his mother Ingrid Renou of Bauge, France; and his sister Diane Bordelon Skiff of Ocean Shores, Washington. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Beverly Carol Anders Bordelon, and his father, Derrill Joseph Bordelon, PhD. Peter lived in Silver Spring, Maryland until the age of 13. He and his family then lived in Paris, France for 2 years. Peter then lived with his grandmother, Mrs. Lucille Coco Bordelon in Baton Rouge, La. He graduated from BRHS and then enlisted in the USAF. Service tours included Chanute AFB in Rantoul, Illinois; Craig AFB in Selma, Alabama; and Wiesbaden AB in West Germany. He returned to Baton Rouge, where he received his bachelor's degree in Geography. Peter then went to work for DHH. He was sent to LSU to get his MSW by the State of Louisiana. He retired in February 2003. Peter's worldviews were different. He believed that "We need to transcend divisive parochial loyalties based on race, religion, gender, nationality, creed, class, sexual orientation, or ethnicity, and work together for the common good of humanity." Visitation is Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Mississippi, from 9:30 A.M. until time of funeral services at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral Home. Mr. Michael Guess will be the speaker. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 25 to May 29, 2019

