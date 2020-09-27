1/1
Peter Edmond Durand Sr.
Peter Edmond Durand, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was a 77 year old native of St. Martinville, Louisiana; retired as a Hydroblasting Specialist having worked 37 years in the industry; and was owner of Pete's Hydroblasting. Survivors include his wife, Daisy Durand; children, Peter, Jr. (Tashunta), Michael (Veronica) and Ericka Durand, Zachary, Louisiana; Michelle Adams (Marvin), Odessa, Texas; Kerry Durand (Deanna) and Peter Cummings, Baton Rouge; brother, Sherry Durand; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his 1st wife, Barbara Durand; and his parents, Sherry and Lucy Durand.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
