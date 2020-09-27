Peter Edmond Durand, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was a 77 year old native of St. Martinville, Louisiana; retired as a Hydroblasting Specialist having worked 37 years in the industry; and was owner of Pete's Hydroblasting. Survivors include his wife, Daisy Durand; children, Peter, Jr. (Tashunta), Michael (Veronica) and Ericka Durand, Zachary, Louisiana; Michelle Adams (Marvin), Odessa, Texas; Kerry Durand (Deanna) and Peter Cummings, Baton Rouge; brother, Sherry Durand; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; preceded in death by his 1st wife, Barbara Durand; and his parents, Sherry and Lucy Durand.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store