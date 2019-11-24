Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Amite 110 E. Factory St. Amite , LA 70422 (985)-748-7178 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM St. Helena Catholic Church Hall Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St. Helena Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Peter Mike, went to his eternal resting place on November 23, 2019 with his loving family around him. Mike a lifelong resident of Amite, was born on October 13, 1956 to George and Virginia Chehardy (both deceased.) He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Valerie Baxter Chehardy for 33 years. In addition to his loving wife, Mike is survived by a sister, George Ann Smith , who along with her husband, Ray Smith(deceased), raised him. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by a brother Johnny Chehardy and a sister, Philomene Lacara. After attending Amite Elementary and Oak Forest Academy Jr. High, Mike attended the Vocational Unit of the Hammond State School. After graduating, he lived in Baton Rouge where he worked at the Piccadilly Cafeteria on Government St. After a couple of years, Mike came back to Amite to be close to his family. He worked for the Town of Amite for ten years and for Smitty's Supply for 20 years. He retired in 2016. Mike had a very high work ethic. He was punctual, dependable, and loved by his coworkers. Mike had many favorite activities. He looked forward to the first week in October every year when he and Val took their annual trip to Cruising the Coast. He loved sports and was an avid fan of LSU ,the Saints, and the Amite Warriors. Unbeknown to many people, Mike was an amateur stargazer. He kept up with special events in the sky and could be seen in his front yard with his telescope. But His favorite pastime was talking to his friends. He kept his OFA annual in his truck always looking for someone to share memories. Elvis was his favorite performer and he and Val enjoyed a trip to Graceland. He and Val also enjoyed trips to Disney World and New York City. The family would like to thank the many friends for their concern and prayers for Mike and for all the ways they made him feel special and loved. Special thanks to Dr. Derris Ray and his staff, St Joseph Hospice, especially Lisa King, and Bud and Ray and the staff of Thrift Town Pharmacy. Also thanks go to McKneely Funeral Home for their excellent care. But most of all we want to thank God for the many graces and blessings Mike has had all of his life. Family and friends are invited to join the visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall on Tuesday, November 26 from 9:00 until 11:30 A.M. The funeral Mass, conducted by Father Mark Beard, will be held at noon at the church. Interment will be at the Amite Memorial Gardens. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019

