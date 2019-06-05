Phil David Guitreau, Jr., a native of Gonzales and resident of Baton Rouge passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and close friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 29. Phil was a loving husband, father, and son, who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an amazingly talented musician with a great sense of humor. Phil is survived by his loving wife, Allison Day Guitreau; son, Phil "Trey" David Guitreau III; mother, Angel Guitreau; grandfather, Allen Cooper and numerous other family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Phil David Guitreau, Sr. Visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 9:00 am until a memorial service to celebrate Phil's life at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Phil's honor to The American Liver Foundation (https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ ). To offer condolences to his family, please visit www.oursofh.com . Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019