Philip Charles Aucoin Sr., 68, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was a 40 plus year resident of Zachary. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy L. Aucoin, sons, Richard Chad Aucoin, Deron Lane Aucoin, and Philip Charles Aucoin Jr.(Lauren), 3 grandchildren, Charlie, Scarlet Kate and Vera, brother and sisters, Verlane D'Antoni (George), Leroy Aucoin Jr. (Karen) and Pam Johnson, He is preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Sr. and Lurline Aucoin, brother, Jon Aucoin, sister, Sandra Roberts and brother in law, Lyle Johnson. Pallbearers will be his nephews. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019