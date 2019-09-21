Philip Dalton Starns, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Holden, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 88. He was retired from South Central Bell and was a United States Army Veteran. Survived by daughters, Barbara Ann Starns Nelson (James Allen Nelson), Sarah Marie Starns Bellott (Francis Ray Bellott), son, Philip Wayne Starns (Emily Starns), and grandchildren, Nathan Nelson, Larry Nelson, Shanna Bryant, Brad Starns, Ashton Bellott, and Andrew Bellott. Preceded in death by his wife, Ellarine Lear Starns, father, Dock Vining Starns, mother, Ethel Purvis Starns, and great-grandson, James Ethan Nelson. Pallbearers will be Sarah Bellott, Andrew Bellott, Nathan Nelson, Larry Nelson, Brad Starns, and Wayne Starns. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at First Pentecostal Church, 1020 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 10AM until 1PM. A Funeral Service will be at 1PM officiated by Bro. Ray Johnson and Bro. Collin McClendon with interment to follow at Stafford Cemetery in Holden, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019