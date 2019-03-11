Philip Douglas Stokes. Jr., 95, of Baton Rouge, LA, and Montclair, NJ, peacefully passed away on the morning of February 15, 2019. His wife of 63 years, Joanna, was by his side. Stokes was born in Evanston, IL, on October 13, 1923. Supported by his loving parents, Philip and Dorothy, and his sister, Cynthia, he had a great boyhood. As a peewee hockey player young Phil participated in exhibition matches between periods at Chicago Blackhawk games. With the outbreak of World War II, Stokes matriculated in an accelerated engineering program at Northwestern University from which he received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. After Northwestern, Stokes accepted his commission in the U.S. Navy and served courageously on a minesweeper in the Asian theatre. It was only years later that he came to discuss his wartime experiences with his grandchildren. Following, the war, Phil worked as an engineer and then took a position as a sales representative with the Lunkenheimer Valve Company. Lunkenheimer assigned him the New York metropolitan area and he moved to New York City. It was in New York that he met the love of his life, Joanna Smith, whom he married on September 3, 1955. Following moves to upstate New York and Iowa, the Stokes moved to Montclair. Leaving Lunkenheimer, Stokes began selling ad space in technical publications for Connors Publications until McGraw Hill lured him away. Thus began an outstanding career with McGraw Hill and Modern Plastics Magazine, from which he retired in 1994. His natural personality traits made him a great sales person and a wonderful friend. He was gregarious, fun-loving, quick with a pun, and a person to whom others gravitated. Never trained in music, he played virtuoso piano by ear, and livened up many a living room. When not tripping the keyboard, he enjoyed golf and New York Giants football. He is survived by his wife-Joanna Smith Stokes, daughter-Susan Stokes Galligan, son -Phil Stokes, grandchildren-Patrick Galligan, Sarah Galligan, Aisling Galligan, Carly Stokes, Jennifer Galligan, and Austin Stokes, daughter-in-law-Vicky Reynolds Stokes, son-in-law-Tom Galligan, grandson-in-law-Jeremiah Gould, granddaughter-in-law-Elana Stokes, and granddaughter's fiancee-Ethan O'Connell. Graveside services will be Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11 am at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA.
